Swae Lee – “Sextasy” and “Won’t Be Late” (ft. Drake)

“Sunflower,” Swae Lee’s hit single with Post Malone, is still one of the biggest songs in the country, but he isn’t done quite yet. The Rae Sremmurd rapper has released two new songs called “Sextasy” and “Won’t Be Late,” the later of which features none other than Drake.

The rapper took to Instagram to announce the singles earlier tonight, which feature cover art by renowned net artist and occasional Kanye West collaborator Ryder Ripps. “Won’t Be Late” arrives production from Nigerian hitmaker Tekno, while stays closer to Rae Sremmurd’s earlier material with a beat by Mike WiLL Made It and Chop Squad.

Rae Sremmurd’s latest album SR3MM dropped back in May 2018 featuring the singles “T’d Up,” “Powerglide,” “Aries (YuGo) Part 2,” “Chanel.” The album standout “Powerglide” later appeared on our list of the 101 best songs of 2018 alongside cuts from Khalid, Valee, Ariana Grande, and more.

Drake’s Scorpion was released last June with the singles “God’s Plan,” “I’m Upset,” and “Nice for What.” His song “In My Feelings” also went on to become a hit after the viral “In My Feelings” Challenge helped make it an inescapable radio hit. The song later got its own music video featuring cameos from viral dance star Shiggy, as well as New Orleans bounce star Big Freedia, who rapped on his song “Nice for What.”

Hear “Sextasy” and “Won’t Be Late” below.