Pop star and master of disguise Post Malone previewed a new song he had worked on for the upcoming Marvel animated film Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse during a recent appearance on the Tonight Show. Today, the new record, entitled “Sunflower,” which also features Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, has been officially unveiled. The glitchy, soulful record will appeal to fans of the more melodic songs made by Post and Swae Lee, as they commit to full crooning throughout. It’s a short and sweet, hazy little pop song that makes sense for a kid’s film or possibly an MTV show about California teens. Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse will be out December 13, with a soundtrack featuring “Sunflower” coming soon.

Earlier this year, Swae Lee released SR3MM alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi. The duo recently finished up a co-headlining tour alongside Wiz Khalifa. Post Malone, meanwhile, is coming off his recently released and massively successful Beerbongs & Bentleys album and is also dealing with possibly being Final Desination-ed. Both Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd appear on our 51 Best Songs of The Year So Far list. Listen to “Sunflower” below.