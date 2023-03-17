Instagram Facebook Twitter
SPIN Streaming Channel With Amazon Freevee Debuting March 21

New channel will debut on March 21

SPIN is proud to announce that its streaming channel in partnership with Best Ever Channels will launch on March 21 through Amazon’s Freevee platform. The 24/7 programming lineup will include documentaries, interviews, behind-the-scenes specials, exclusive artist showcases, and unique curated music-video playlists.

Hollywood-based Best Ever Channels is a digital content production and syndication operation run by former MGM and Starz executive Jonathon Barbato and Barry Gordon, formerly with Image Entertainment and The Weinstein Co.

“Amazon’s Freevee is arguably one of the biggest platforms out there, with over 150 million potential viewers, and we believe partnering with Best Ever Channels and Freevee is the best way to deliver on our brand promise to music fans everywhere,” says SPIN CEO Jimmy Hutcheson.

“Our partners at Amazon Freevee understand the power of the Spin brand, and together we’ll reach a massive audience of fans hungry to connect with their favorite artists and the most authentic voice in music editorial,” adds Best Ever Channels’ Gordon.

SPIN’s new channel was featured in between acts at our SXSW event at Stubb’s on March 16.

