SPIN, 101 Studios Team For Development and Production Deal

SPIN and 101 Studios have announced an 18-month development and production deal focusing on new television, film, and podcat projects, the companies revealed today (March 15). 101 Studios is behind award-winning recent TV hits such as Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, 1923, and 1883, as well as series such as George and Tammy, Mayor of Kingstown with Jeremy Renner, and Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone.

The partnership aims to draw from SPIN‘s journalism dating back to the 1980s while also spotlighting new and upcoming musicians. It expands on projects brought to the screen by 101’s unscripted division, which launched in 2021. They include the FIFA documentary Kickback, the horse reining documentary The Last Cowboy, and an upcoming film about the Ohio State University sexual abuse scandal, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures.

101 Studios is also the founding partner of ShopTheScenes.com, which offers consumers the opportunity to purchase authentic products created by in-show designers of beloved TV shows, and the producer of the Ambie-nominated podcast Choosing Sides: F1. Additionally, the company has produced sports-related content through its 101 Sports label and the joint-venture Sports Illustrated Studios.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the historic SPIN magazine,” said 101 Studios CEO David Glasser. “Their library is a treasure trove of the music industries deep history, and we can’t wait to bring these stories to audiences all over the world.”

“101 Studios is truly a predominant force in the TV and film world,” said SPIN CEO Jimmy Hutcheson. “With SPIN’s longstanding presence on the pop culture and music scene, we are honored to partner with this seasoned group of producers, directors, and writers to turn SPIN‘s incredible library and IP into exciting new films and television shows.”

Yesterday, SPIN also announced the launch of SPIN Labs, a new incubator dedicated to inspiring creativity and connecting music fans by helping early-stage music technology businesses reach their next level of growth.

SPIN is hosting multiple events this week in Austin, Tx., as part of South by Southwest, including a showcase tomorrow at Stubb’s BBQ with Killer Mike, Painted Shield, Voxtrot, Sunflower Bean, Sunny War, and many more.