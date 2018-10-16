Who Is This

Crowdfunding website Omaze has partnered with a popular recording artist to promote Folds of Honor, a nonprofit offering educational scholarships to family members of deceased or disabled U.S. service members. Said charitable pop star went undercover as a lowly employee at a Los Angeles record store, needling customers with questions about rap music and offers of a free Bentley. (A $10 donation to the organization, which you can make here, qualifies donors to win a free Bentley from Omaze.) The incognito singer posted video of the stunt on YouTube to advertise the campaign. Can you recognize the disguised celeb? Watch below.