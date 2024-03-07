SPIN Launching SPIN Records With Greater Than Distribution

SPIN is teaming with Virgin Music Group’s Greater Than Distribution to launch its first record label, SPIN Records, the mission of which is to cultivate a sustainable environment for artists, focusing on mental health, longevity and multi-genre representation. The label will be distributed by Virgin Music Group.

“For decades, SPIN has been at the forefront of music journalism, often being the first to spotlight future legends,” says Paula Moore, A&R executive and CEO of Greater Than Distribution, which she launched in tandem with industry legend Randy Jackson. “Having this opportunity to partner with SPIN allows us to amplify our reach and develop talent around the world alongside the SPIN Media team.”

“With SPIN Records, we want to bring back the lost art of A&R,” says SPIN creative director Danny Klein. “We want to help artists find their voice and grow with them so they have long, sustainable careers. Today’s artists also need help combatting the pressures of writing, producing, branding and touring, while keeping up with the unique and often debilitating demands of social media — and we’re excited to harness the collective energy, insight, and creativity offered by Greater Than and the powerful distribution network of Virgin Music Group. I truly think we’ll make a difference in artists’ careers.”

The partnership will be celebrated with a March 14 event at 800 Congress in Austin, Texas, where Moore, Jackson and SPIN executives will participate in a roundtable conversation. Greater Than Distribution artist hollo will also perform.