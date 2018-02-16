Video: Drake — “God’s Plan”

Drake is racking up good karma points in his latest music video for the Scary Hours track “God’s Plan.” “The budget for this video was $996,631.90,” a caption reads at the video’s start. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.” The budget went to paying for everyone’s groceries in a Miami supermarket, surprising a U of Miami student with a $50k scholarship, taking three strangers on a Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, and walking around the city while handing out thick wads of cash, amongst a number of other magnanimous deeds. In an Instagram post ahead of its release, Drake called the video “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.” Watch the full video below.