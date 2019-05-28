Before Drake’s 2018 single “In My Feelings” inspired a viral video challenge and spent fourteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, it was just a simple song about a young Canadian rapper trying to win back some of his former loves. Then it became a meme.

Featured on Drake’s hit studio album Scorpion, the No. 1 hit spawned its own “KiKi” internet dance challenge. Pioneered by a comedian named Shiggy, the challenge featuring fans and celebrities dancing next to moving vehicles. While this sparked safety concerns from many, it didn’t stop Drake from incorporating the meme into his own music video.

See Drake’s full “In My Feelings” video and lyrics below.

Trap, TrapMoneyBenny

This shit got me in my feelings

Gotta be real with it, yup

Kiki, do you love me

Are you riding, say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

KB, do you love me

Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

Look the new me is really still the real me

I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me

They gotta make some choices they running out of options

‘Cause I’ve been going off and they don’t know when its stopping

And we came to the top and I see that you’ve been learning

And when I take you shopping you spend it like you earned it

And when you popped off on your ex he deserved it

I thought you were the one from the jump, that confirmed it

TrapMoneyBenny

I buy you champagne but you love some Henny

From the block like you Jenny

I know you special girl ’cause I know too many

Risha, do you love me

Are you riding, say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

JT, do you love me

Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

Two bad bitches and we kissing in the wraith, kiss-kissing in the wraith

Kiss-kissing in the wraith

I need that black card and a code to the safe, code to the safe

Code-code to the safe

I show ‘em how to network, fuck that Netflix and chill

What’s your net-net-net worth

Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

And I’m down for you always

And I’m down for you always

D-d-down for you always

D-d-down for you always

I got a new boy, and that nigga cra-

Kiki, do you love me

Are you riding, say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ’cause I want you, and I need you

And I’m down for you always

KB, do you love me

Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ’cause I want you, and I-

Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back

B-bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back

Shawty say the nigga that she with can’t hit

But, shawty, I’ma hit it, hit it like I can’t miss

Clap that ass, you’re the only one I love, clap that ass

Bring that ass back

You’re the only one I love, let’s go, let’s go, lets go

Trap, TrapMoneyBenny

This shit got me in my feelings

I just gotta be real with it, yup

Written by: Aubrey Graham, Benny Workman, Darius Harrison, Garret, James Scheffer, Rex Zamor, Dwayne Carter, Renetta Lowe-Bridgewater, Orville Hall, Phillip Price



