Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Drake’s “In My Feelings”
Before Drake’s 2018 single “In My Feelings” inspired a viral video challenge and spent fourteen weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, it was just a simple song about a young Canadian rapper trying to win back some of his former loves. Then it became a meme.
Featured on Drake’s hit studio album Scorpion, the No. 1 hit spawned its own “KiKi” internet dance challenge. Pioneered by a comedian named Shiggy, the challenge featuring fans and celebrities dancing next to moving vehicles. While this sparked safety concerns from many, it didn’t stop Drake from incorporating the meme into his own music video.
See Drake’s full “In My Feelings” video and lyrics below.
Trap, TrapMoneyBenny
This shit got me in my feelings
Gotta be real with it, yup
Kiki, do you love me
Are you riding, say you’ll never ever leave
From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I’m down for you always
KB, do you love me
Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave
From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I’m down for you always
Look the new me is really still the real me
I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me
They gotta make some choices they running out of options
‘Cause I’ve been going off and they don’t know when its stopping
And we came to the top and I see that you’ve been learning
And when I take you shopping you spend it like you earned it
And when you popped off on your ex he deserved it
I thought you were the one from the jump, that confirmed it
TrapMoneyBenny
I buy you champagne but you love some Henny
From the block like you Jenny
I know you special girl ’cause I know too many
Risha, do you love me
Are you riding, say you’ll never ever leave
From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I’m down for you always
JT, do you love me
Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave
From beside me, ’cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I’m down for you always
Two bad bitches and we kissing in the wraith, kiss-kissing in the wraith
Kiss-kissing in the wraith
I need that black card and a code to the safe, code to the safe
Code-code to the safe
I show ‘em how to network, fuck that Netflix and chill
What’s your net-net-net worth
Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I’m down for you always
And I’m down for you always
And I’m down for you always
D-d-down for you always
D-d-down for you always
I got a new boy, and that nigga cra-
Kiki, do you love me
Are you riding, say you’ll never ever leave
From beside me, ’cause I want you, and I need you
And I’m down for you always
KB, do you love me
Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave
From beside me, ’cause I want you, and I-
Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back
B-bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back
Shawty say the nigga that she with can’t hit
But, shawty, I’ma hit it, hit it like I can’t miss
Clap that ass, you’re the only one I love, clap that ass
Bring that ass back
You’re the only one I love, let’s go, let’s go, lets go
Trap, TrapMoneyBenny
This shit got me in my feelings
I just gotta be real with it, yup
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Written by: Aubrey Graham, Benny Workman, Darius Harrison, Garret, James Scheffer, Rex Zamor, Dwayne Carter, Renetta Lowe-Bridgewater, Orville Hall, Phillip Price
See also: Tyler, The Creator — EARFQUAKE Lyrics | Lizzo — Truth Hurts Lyrics | Robyn — Dancing on My Own Lyrics