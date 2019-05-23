Tyler, the Creator released his fifth studio album IGOR on May 17, and while there were technically no lead singles, second track “EARFQUAKE” has emerged as the people’s choice on streaming platforms.

Featuring contributions from Charlie Wilson and Playboi Carti (as well as an obligatory Derrick Rose reference), the three-minute song currently sits atop the United States Top 50 with more than 19 million Spotify streams. Every indication points to the California rapper making a significant splash once the Billboard charts are updated next week.

See Tyler, the Creator’s full “EARFQUAKE” lyrics and video below.

[Intro: Tyler, The Creator & Playboi Carti]

For real, for real this time

For real, for real, for real this time

Bitch, I cannot fall short

For real, for real, for real this time (Yeah, yeah)

For real, for real, for real this time

[Chorus: Tyler, The Creator]

‘Cause you make my earth quake

Oh, you make my earth quake

Riding around, your love is shakin’ me up

And it’s making my heart break

‘Cause you make my earth quake

Oh, you make my earth quake (Earthquake, ooh)

Riding around, your love is shakin’ me up

And it’s making my heart break

[Bridge: Tyler, The Creator & Charlie Wilson]

Don’t leave, it’s my fault

Don’t leave, it’s my fault

Don’t leave, it’s my fault (Girl)

’Cause when it all comes crashing down I’ll need you

[Chorus: Tyler, the Creator & Charlie Wilson]

‘Cause you make my earth quake

Oh, you make my earth quake

Riding around, you’re telling me something is bad

And it’s making my heart break

‘Cause you make my earth quake, oh, you make my earth quake

(Earth quake, yeah)

Riding around, your love is shakin’ me up

And it’s making my heart break (You already know)

[Verse 1: Playboi Carti]

We ain’t gotta ball, D. Rose (Hol’ up)

Don’t give a fuck ’bout nun’ (Hol’ up)

Ayo fuck my lungs (Hol’ up)

Now I might call my lawyer (Hol’ up)

Plug gon’ set me up (Hol’ up)

Bih’, don’t set me up (Okay)

I’m with Tyler, yuh (Slime)

He ride like the car (Hol’ up)

And she wicked (Hol’ up, yuh)

Like Woah Vicky (Hol’ up, yuh)

Oh, my God (Hol’ up, um)

Diamonds not Tiffany (Hol’ up, yuh)

So in love

So in love

[Bridge: Tyler, the Creator & Charlie Wilson]

Don’t leave, it’s my fault (Fault)

Don’t leave, it’s my fault

Don’t leave, it’s my fault

‘Cause when it all comes crashing down I’ll need you

[Verse 2: Tyler, The Creator & (Charlie Wilson)]

‘Cause you make my earth quake

I don’t want no confrontation, no

You don’t want my conversation (I don’t want no conversation)

I just need some confirmation on how you feel (For real)

You don’t want no complication, no

I don’t want no side ‘formation (I don’t want no side ‘formation)

I don’t even know about that ’cause I’m for real (For real)

[Outro: Tyler, The Creator]

I said don’t leave, it’s my fault (One)

I said don’t leave, it’s my fault (Two, two)

Don’t leave, it’s, it’s my fault girl (One, two, three)

Don’t, do-do-do-do-do, I need-

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

See also: Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe Lyrics | Taylor Swift – Shake it Off Lyrics | Eminem – Rap God Lyrics