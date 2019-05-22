Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”
During the summer of 2014, Taylor Swift made the not-so-shocking decision to ditch her country roots and go full pop for her fifth studio album, 1989. She dropped “Shake It Off,” her first official “pop song” and it became an instant hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The song features an upbeat tempo and tongue-in-cheek lyrics poking fun at how the tabloids criticized Swift’s dating life. It premiered with a video that showed Swift trying out multiple dance styles, but ultimately failing at most. But, hey, she’s just gonna shake it off.
See Taylor Swift’s full “Shake It Off” lyrics and video below.
I stay out too late, got nothin’ in my brain
That’s what people say, mmm hmm, that’s what people say, mmm hmm
I go on too many dates, but I can’t make ‘em stay
At least that’s what people say mmm mmm, that’s what people say mmm mmm
But I keep cruising, can’t stop, won’t stop moving
It’s like I got this music in my mind, sayin’ gonna be alright
‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate
Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break
And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake
Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
I’ll never miss a beat, I’m lightning on my feet
And that’s what they don’t see mmm mmm, that’s what they don’t see mmm mmm
I’m dancing on my own (dancing on my own), I’ll make the moves up as I go (moves up as I go)
And that’s what they don’t know mmm mmm, that’s what they don’t know mmm mmm
But I keep cruising, can’t stop, won’t stop grooving
It’s like I got this music in my mind saying it’s gonna be alright
‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate
Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break
And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake
Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
Hey, hey, hey
Just think while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world
You could have been getting down to this sick beat
My ex-man brought his new girlfriend
She’s like “oh my God”, but I’m just gonna shake it
And to the fella over there with the hella good hair
Won’t you come on over, baby, we can shake, shake, shake, yeah oh
‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate me)
Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break
And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake (the fakers baby)
Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I shake it off, I shake it off
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Karl Johan Schuster
See also: Taylor Swift – ME! Lyrics | Taylor Swift- Delicate Lyrics | Adele – Someone Like You Lyrics