During the summer of 2014, Taylor Swift made the not-so-shocking decision to ditch her country roots and go full pop for her fifth studio album, 1989. She dropped “Shake It Off,” her first official “pop song” and it became an instant hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song features an upbeat tempo and tongue-in-cheek lyrics poking fun at how the tabloids criticized Swift’s dating life. It premiered with a video that showed Swift trying out multiple dance styles, but ultimately failing at most. But, hey, she’s just gonna shake it off.

See Taylor Swift’s full “Shake It Off” lyrics and video below.

I stay out too late, got nothin’ in my brain

That’s what people say, mmm hmm, that’s what people say, mmm hmm

I go on too many dates, but I can’t make ‘em stay

At least that’s what people say mmm mmm, that’s what people say mmm mmm

But I keep cruising, can’t stop, won’t stop moving

It’s like I got this music in my mind, sayin’ gonna be alright

‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

I’ll never miss a beat, I’m lightning on my feet

And that’s what they don’t see mmm mmm, that’s what they don’t see mmm mmm

I’m dancing on my own (dancing on my own), I’ll make the moves up as I go (moves up as I go)

And that’s what they don’t know mmm mmm, that’s what they don’t know mmm mmm

But I keep cruising, can’t stop, won’t stop grooving

It’s like I got this music in my mind saying it’s gonna be alright

‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

Hey, hey, hey

Just think while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world

You could have been getting down to this sick beat

My ex-man brought his new girlfriend

She’s like “oh my God”, but I’m just gonna shake it

And to the fella over there with the hella good hair

Won’t you come on over, baby, we can shake, shake, shake, yeah oh

‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate me)

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heartbreakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake (the fakers baby)

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I shake it off, I shake it off

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Karl Johan Schuster