Festival Roundup: Outside Lands, South Star Reveal Lineups

Summer music festival season rolls on today (April 23) with lineup announcements for San Francisco’s Outside Lands and the inaugural South Star Festival in Huntsville, Al. The former will be headlined by Tyler, the Creator, the Killers and Sturgill Simpson, while the latter is anchored by Gwen Stefani and blink-182.

Outside Lands, which will be held Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park for the 16th time, also features a country set from Post Malone in the vein of his Stagecoach appearance this weekend. The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Jungle, Schoolboy Q, Teddy Sims, Reneé Rapp, Slowdive, Killer Mike, Chappell Roan, Channel Tres, Men I Trust, Amyl and the Sniffers, the Last Dinner Party, BADBADNOTGOOD and Roosevelt round out the bill.

Meanwhile, the dance-oriented SOMA tent will return to Marx Meadow in a new open-air format, with appearances by Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles and the Blessed Madonna, among many others. Tickets for the Another Planet Entertainment-organized Outside Lands go on sale tomorrow, with further details available here.

As for South Star, the new C3-promoted event will bring Shinedown, Beck, Jane’s Addiction, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, TLC, Ludacris, Juvenile, Big Boi, Pete Yorn and Vanessa Carlton to Huntsville’s John Hunt Park on Sept. 28-29. Click here for more information.

“The fact that C3 Presents is jumping headfirst into the development of our music ecosystem and the investment they’re making into Huntsville speaks volumes about our current reputation and trajectory towards being a world class music city,” says Matt Mandrella, who works with the city to bring more live music experiences to the marketplace.