Before the world gave her a sword, Carly Rae Jepsen was known for something else — her smash hit “Call Me Maybe” that ruled the internet in 2012. The song sparked numerous parodies and viral challenges, including lip dubs from various sports teams and celebrities.

But beyond the viral videos, “Call Me Maybe” was critically acclaimed for its addicting chorus about an apparent love-at-first-sight situation. It snagged two Grammy Award nominations, appeared on numerous year-end lists and currently has over one billion views on YouTube. Not only did it help Jepsen launch into stardom, but it also retains an undeniable legacy.

See Carly Rae Jepsen’s full “Call Me Maybe” lyrics and video below.

I threw a wish in the well

Don’t ask me I’ll never tell

I looked at you as it fell

And now you’re in my way

I’d trade my soul for a wish

Pennies and dimes for a kiss

I wasn’t looking for this

But now you’re in my way

Your stare was holding

Ripped jeans, skin was showin’

Hot night, wind was blowin’

Where you think you’re going baby?

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

It’s hard to look right at you baby

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

Hey I just met you and this is crazy

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

And all the other boys try to chase me

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

You took your time with the call

I took no time with the fall

You gave me nothing at all

But still you’re in my way

I beg and borrow and steal

At first sight and it’s real

I didn’t know I would feel it

But it’s in my way

Your stare was holding

Ripped jeans, skin was showin’

Hot night, wind was blowin’

Where you think you’re going baby?

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

It’s hard to look right at you baby

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

Hey I just met you and this is crazy

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

And all the other boys try to chase me

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

Before you came into my life

I missed you so bad

I missed you so bad

I missed you so so bad

Before you came into my life

I missed you so bad

And you should know that

I missed you so so bad

It’s hard to look right at you baby

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

And all the other boys try to chase me

But here’s my number, so call me maybe

Before you came into my life

I missed you so bad

I missed you so bad

I missed you so so bad

Before you came into my life

I missed you so bad

And you should know that

So call me maybe

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG Rights Management

Written by: Carly Rae Jepsen, Joshua Keeler Ramsay, Tavish Joseph Crowe