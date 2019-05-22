Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”
Before the world gave her a sword, Carly Rae Jepsen was known for something else — her smash hit “Call Me Maybe” that ruled the internet in 2012. The song sparked numerous parodies and viral challenges, including lip dubs from various sports teams and celebrities.
But beyond the viral videos, “Call Me Maybe” was critically acclaimed for its addicting chorus about an apparent love-at-first-sight situation. It snagged two Grammy Award nominations, appeared on numerous year-end lists and currently has over one billion views on YouTube. Not only did it help Jepsen launch into stardom, but it also retains an undeniable legacy.
See Carly Rae Jepsen’s full “Call Me Maybe” lyrics and video below.
I threw a wish in the well
Don’t ask me I’ll never tell
I looked at you as it fell
And now you’re in my way
I’d trade my soul for a wish
Pennies and dimes for a kiss
I wasn’t looking for this
But now you’re in my way
Your stare was holding
Ripped jeans, skin was showin’
Hot night, wind was blowin’
Where you think you’re going baby?
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
It’s hard to look right at you baby
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
Hey I just met you and this is crazy
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
You took your time with the call
I took no time with the fall
You gave me nothing at all
But still you’re in my way
I beg and borrow and steal
At first sight and it’s real
I didn’t know I would feel it
But it’s in my way
Your stare was holding
Ripped jeans, skin was showin’
Hot night, wind was blowin’
Where you think you’re going baby?
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
It’s hard to look right at you baby
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
Hey I just met you and this is crazy
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
Before you came into my life
I missed you so bad
I missed you so bad
I missed you so so bad
Before you came into my life
I missed you so bad
And you should know that
I missed you so so bad
It’s hard to look right at you baby
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
Hey, I just met you and this is crazy
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here’s my number, so call me maybe
Before you came into my life
I missed you so bad
I missed you so bad
I missed you so so bad
Before you came into my life
I missed you so bad
And you should know that
So call me maybe
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG Rights Management
Written by: Carly Rae Jepsen, Joshua Keeler Ramsay, Tavish Joseph Crowe
See also: Robyn – Dancing On My Own Lyrics | Halsey – Without Me Lyrics | The Killers – Mr. Brightside Lyrics