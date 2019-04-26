Released in October 2018, Halsey’s breakup ballad “Without Me” became her first solo No. 1 hit when it topped the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

Halsey hailed the single as the most personal song she’s ever written and later confirmed that “Without Me” was inspired by her much-publicized split with rapper G-Eazy. The admission came as no surprise to her fans, whose speculation was fueled by the pop star’s Twitter posts and the song’s music video, which features a doppelgänger of the MC.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she told Glamour in January.

See Halsey’s full “Without Me” lyrics and video below.

Found you when your heart was broke

I filled your cup until it overflowed

Took it so far to keep you close (Keep you close)

I was afraid to leave you on your own

I say I’d catch you if you fall

And if they laugh, then fuck ‘em all (All)

And then I got you off your knees

Put you right back on your feet

Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I’m the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (Yeah, I don’t know why)

Thinking you could live without me

Live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (I don’t know why, yeah yeah)

Gave love ’bout a hundred tries (Hundred tries)

Just running from the demons in your mind

Then I took yours and made ‘em mine (Made ‘em mine)

I didn’t notice ’cause my love was blind

Said I’d catch you if you fall (Fall)

And if they laugh, then fuck ‘em all (All)

And then I got you off your knees

Put you right back on your feet

Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I’m the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (Yeah, I don’t know why)

Thinking you could live without me

Live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why, yeah

You don’t have to say just what you did

I already know (I know)

I had to go and find out from them

So tell me how’s it feel (Oh-woah)

Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I’m the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (Yeah, I don’t know why)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Amy R. Allen, Ashley Frangipane, Delacey Amaradio, Justin Timberlake, Louis Bell, Scott Spencer Storch, Timothy Z. Mosley

See also: BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv Lyrics | Taylor Swift – ME! Lyrics | J. Cole – Middle Child Lyrics