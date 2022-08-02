Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

Ahead of her Coachella set, Carly Rae Jepsen teased that she’d be releasing new music, which turned out to be her single “Western Wind.” Now, there’s more. Today, Jepsen announced that her sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time will be out on Oct. 21 through Interscope.

On The Loneliest Time, Jepsen collaborated with Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced “Western Wind”) Bullion, production trio Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope. Pre-order the album here.

Additionally, Jepsen announced The So Nice tour, which starts on Sept. 24 in Montreal. That date is preceded by two shows opening for Bleachers on Sept. 21 and 22, in Cleveland and Toronto respectively. Empress Of will open for Jepsen on her headlining dates.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem

Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 24 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom