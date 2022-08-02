Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

Instagram Facebook Twitter
She’ll also hit the road beginning in late September for a six-week tour
Ahead of her Coachella set, Carly Rae Jepsen teased that she’d be releasing new music, which turned out to be her single “Western Wind.” Now, there’s more. Today, Jepsen announced that her sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time will be out on Oct. 21 through Interscope.

On The Loneliest Time, Jepsen collaborated with Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced “Western Wind”) Bullion, production trio Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope. Pre-order the album here.

Additionally, Jepsen announced The So Nice tour, which starts on Sept. 24 in Montreal. That date is preceded by two shows opening for Bleachers on Sept. 21 and 22, in Cleveland and Toronto respectively. Empress Of will open for Jepsen on her headlining dates.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept. 21 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
Sept. 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
Sept. 24 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Sept. 26 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sept. 28 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 Washington DC The Anthem
Oct. 1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
Oct. 4 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
Oct. 7 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Oct. 10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 24 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

