5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Mark Tornillo of Accept

Name Mark Tornillo

Best known for Vocalist for Accept since 2009, vocalist and founder of TT Quick and Analog Man.

Current city Readington, N.J.

Really want to be in Anywhere with a beach that’s warm all year long, doing nothing, with a beer in hand!

Excited about New Accept album, Humanoid, out April 26th.

My current music collection has a lot of Hard rock/metal, AC/DC.

And a little bit of Motown/R&B.

Preferred format Vinyl… Hearing the needle drop onto the platter still gives me a rush!

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Revolver, The Beatles

It changed my life. They took music to a whole different place in the ‘60s and I was mesmerized. I wore the grooves off trying to figure out the parts.

2

Machine Head, Deep Purple

All killer, no filler… “Highway Star,” “Lazy,” “Smoke on the Water,” “Space Truckin’”… It’s the consummate rock album. I remember being a teenager driving with the top down smoking a cigarette, drinking a beer, and listening to “Highway Star” and thinking, “It doesn’t get better than this!”

3

Powerage, AC/DC

My first AC/DC record. Bon Scott blew my mind! Every song is a classic and Bon’s voice just cut through my soul.

4

Van Halen, Van Halen

I remember getting this at the same time I picked up Powerage and I couldn’t listen to anything else for weeks. It seemed impossible for someone to be able to play guitar like that. The songs were all incredible rock masterpieces and I was hooked!

5

Unleashed in the East, Judas Priest

The ultimate live album! This is the album that changed my direction. Metal was everything after this. It still gives me goosebumps!