Swedish pop singer Robyn is known for her synth-based pop gems and powerhouse vocals. Her bittersweet ballad “Dancing on My Own” off of her fifth studio album Body Talk Pt. 1 is no exception.

Though it narrowly made the Billboard Hot 100 Chart (it peaked at No. 93) the 2010 song received acclaim from by critics and fans alike, sparking many covers and performances from groups like Pentatonix, solo artist Calum Hood and even a recent cover by Elle Fanning for her 2019 movie Teen Spirit.

See Robyn’s full “Dancing On My Own” lyrics and video below.

Somebody said you got a new friend

Does she love you better than I can?

It’s a big black sky over my town

I know where you at, I bet she’s around

Yeah, I know it’s stupid

I just gotta see it for myself

I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Oh oh oh

I’m right over here

Why can’t you see me?

Oh oh oh

I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the girl you’re taking home

Ooh ooh ooh

I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)

I’m just gonna dance all night

I’m all messed up, I’m so outta line

Stilettos on broken bottles

I’m spinning around in circles

I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Oh oh oh

I’m right over here

Why can’t you see me

Oh oh oh

I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the girl you’re taking home

Ooh ooh ooh

I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)

So far away, but still so near

(The lights go on, the music dies)

But you don’t see me standing here

(I just came) to say goodbye

I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Oh oh oh

I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the girl you’re taking home

Ooh ooh ooh

I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)

I’m in the corner watching you kiss her

Oh oh oh

I’m right over here

Why can’t you see me

Oh oh oh

I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the girl you’re taking home

Ooh ooh ooh

I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)

(I keep dancing on my own)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Written by: Patrik Jens Berger, Robin Miriam Carlsson

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group

