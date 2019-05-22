Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Adele’s “Someone Like You”
Singer-songwriter Adele is known for her powerhouse vocals and heart-wrenching lyrics, both of which have helped elevate her to music’s elite. Adele’s second No. 1 single, “Someone Like You” helped her become a household name — her single made Billboard Hot 100 history at the time by leaping from No. 19 to No. 1.
The breakup ballad garnered critical acclaim, a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, and its own iconic SNL skit. But the song’s real power comes from its simple and relatable lyrics about hoping to best for your former partner.
See Adele’s full “Someone Like You” lyrics and the video below:
I heard, that you’re settled down
That you found a girl and you’re, married now
I heard, that you’re dreams came true
I guess she gave you things
I didn’t give to you
Old friend, why are you so shy
Ain’t like you to hold back
Or hide from the light
I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but I
Couldn’t stay away I couldn’t fight it
I had hoped you’d see my face
And that you be reminded that for me it isn’t over
Never mind I’ll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best
For you too, don’t forget me
I beg, I’ll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love
But sometimes it hurts instead
Sometimes it lasts in love
But sometimes it hurts instead yeah
You know how the time flies
Only yesterday it was the time of our lives
We were born and raised
In a summer haze bound by the surprise
Of our glory days
I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but I
Couldn’t stay away I couldn’t fight it
I hoped you’d see my face
And that you’d be reminded that for me it isn’t over
Never mind I’ll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you too
Don’t forget me I beg, I’ll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead
Nothing compares no worries or cares
Regrets and mistakes their memories made
Who would have known how bittersweet
This would taste
Never mind I’ll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you
Don’t forget me I beg, I’ll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead
Never mind I’ll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you too
Don’t forget me I beg, I’ll remember you said
Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead
Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead
