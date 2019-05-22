Here Are the Lyrics to Adele’s “Someone Like You”

Singer-songwriter Adele is known for her powerhouse vocals and heart-wrenching lyrics, both of which have helped elevate her to music’s elite. Adele’s second No. 1 single, “Someone Like You” helped her become a household name — her single made Billboard Hot 100 history at the time by leaping from No. 19 to No. 1.

The breakup ballad garnered critical acclaim, a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, and its own iconic SNL skit. But the song’s real power comes from its simple and relatable lyrics about hoping to best for your former partner.

See Adele’s full “Someone Like You” lyrics and the video below:

I heard, that you’re settled down

That you found a girl and you’re, married now

I heard, that you’re dreams came true

I guess she gave you things

I didn’t give to you

Old friend, why are you so shy

Ain’t like you to hold back

Or hide from the light

I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but I

Couldn’t stay away I couldn’t fight it

I had hoped you’d see my face

And that you be reminded that for me it isn’t over

Never mind I’ll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best

For you too, don’t forget me

I beg, I’ll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love

But sometimes it hurts instead

Sometimes it lasts in love

But sometimes it hurts instead yeah

You know how the time flies

Only yesterday it was the time of our lives

We were born and raised

In a summer haze bound by the surprise

Of our glory days

I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but I

Couldn’t stay away I couldn’t fight it

I hoped you’d see my face

And that you’d be reminded that for me it isn’t over

Never mind I’ll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you too

Don’t forget me I beg, I’ll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead

Nothing compares no worries or cares

Regrets and mistakes their memories made

Who would have known how bittersweet

This would taste

Never mind I’ll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you

Don’t forget me I beg, I’ll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead

Never mind I’ll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you too

Don’t forget me I beg, I’ll remember you said

Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead

Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Written by Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson

Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group

