Instagram Facebook Twitter
That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT Is Rolling
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Boy George
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet

Adele Hits Out at Unruly Fans Throwing Items at Performers: ‘I’ll Kill You’

In recent weeks, fans have thrown objects on stage that have been harmful
Adele
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Over the past month, there’s been a rash of stupid fans who have thrown items on stage at performers. Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone, Ava Max was slapped by a fan. Both incidents left them injured. Kelsea Ballerini was hit by a bracelet that was thrown at her by a fan and Lil Nas X had a sex toy thrown at him. That’s not to mention a fan threw their mother’s ashes at P!nk during a London show. If you’re thinking about doing the same to Adele, you better not (if you know what’s best).

At a recent show in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace, the singer slammed unruly fans.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” she said. Continuing while holding a T-shirt gun, Adele said, ““Fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”

@evioni_evioni

Also Read

THE BOOK OF RUBIN

She aint having it bb #adele #weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace #beberexha #fyp @Adele Access

♬ original sound – Evan Masella

After that, she implored fans to not throw items at performing artists.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

(Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Features

Berlin’s Terri Nunn on 1986’s “Take My Breath Away”: ‘Everything Changed When That Song Came Out’

Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
New Column

THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster

Cypress Hill
Decades of Sound

Cypress Hill Rocks The Bourbon Room In Celebration Of Black Sunday

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top