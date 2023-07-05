Adele Hits Out at Unruly Fans Throwing Items at Performers: ‘I’ll Kill You’

Over the past month, there’s been a rash of stupid fans who have thrown items on stage at performers. Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone, Ava Max was slapped by a fan. Both incidents left them injured. Kelsea Ballerini was hit by a bracelet that was thrown at her by a fan and Lil Nas X had a sex toy thrown at him. That’s not to mention a fan threw their mother’s ashes at P!nk during a London show. If you’re thinking about doing the same to Adele, you better not (if you know what’s best).

At a recent show in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace, the singer slammed unruly fans.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” she said. Continuing while holding a T-shirt gun, Adele said, ““Fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”

After that, she implored fans to not throw items at performing artists.