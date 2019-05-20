Following a coordinated social media teaser campaign, Halsey released her latest single “Nightmare” on May 17 via Capitol Records.

Produced by Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and Happy Perez, “Nightmare” is the singer’s third single release of 2019 after her collaborations with BTS (“Boy With Luv“) and new beau Yungblud (“11 Minutes”). “Nightmare” also marks Halsey’s first solo single release since 2018’s No. 1 smash “Without Me.”

See Halsey’s full “Nightmare” lyrics and video below.

Now I lay me down to sleep I pray the Lord my soul to keep

If I shall die before I wake

I pray the Lord my soul to take

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life

I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind

They talk shit, but I love it every time

And I realize

I’ve tasted blood and it is sweet

I’ve had the rug pulled beneath my feet

I’ve trusted lies and trusted men

Broke down and put myself back together again

Stared in the mirror and punched it to shatters

Collected the pieces and picked out a dagger

I’ve pinched my skin in between my two fingers

And wished I could cut some parts off with some scissors

Come on little lady, give us a smile

No, I ain’t got nothing to smile about

I got no one to smile for, I’ve waited a while for

A moment to say “I don’t owe you a Goddamn thing”

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life

I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind

They talk shit, but I love it every time

And I realize

No sweet dream but I’m a hell of a night

That I’m no sweet dream, but I’m a hell of a night

No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth

And I’ma let you speak if you just let me breathe

I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead

Letting a man tell me what I should do in my bed

Keep my exes in check in my basement

‘Cause kindness is weakness, or worse, you’re complacent

I could play nice, or I could be a bully

I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be

Come on little lady, give us a smile

No, I ain’t got nothing to smile about

I got no one to smile for, I’ve waited a while for

A moment to say “I don’t owe you a Goddamn thing”

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life

I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind

They talk shit, but I love it every time

And I realize

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life

I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind

They talk shit, but I love it every time

And I realize

Someone like me can be a real nightmare, completely aware

But I’d rather be a real nightmare than die unaware, yes

Someone like me can be a real nightmare, completely aware

But I’m glad to be a real nightmare, so save me your prayers

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life

I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind

They talk shit, but I love it every time

And I realize

I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life

I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind

They talk shit, but I love it every time

And I realize

I’m no sweet dream but I’m a hell of a night

That I’m no sweet dream but I’m a hell of a night

Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind

Written by: Ashley Frangipane, Benjamin Levin, Magnus August Høiberg, Nathan Perez

See also: BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv Lyrics | Halsey – Without Me Lyrics | Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care Lyrics