Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Halsey’s “Nightmare”
Following a coordinated social media teaser campaign, Halsey released her latest single “Nightmare” on May 17 via Capitol Records.
Produced by Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and Happy Perez, “Nightmare” is the singer’s third single release of 2019 after her collaborations with BTS (“Boy With Luv“) and new beau Yungblud (“11 Minutes”). “Nightmare” also marks Halsey’s first solo single release since 2018’s No. 1 smash “Without Me.”
See Halsey’s full “Nightmare” lyrics and video below.
Now I lay me down to sleep I pray the Lord my soul to keep
If I shall die before I wake
I pray the Lord my soul to take
I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life
I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind
They talk shit, but I love it every time
And I realize
I’ve tasted blood and it is sweet
I’ve had the rug pulled beneath my feet
I’ve trusted lies and trusted men
Broke down and put myself back together again
Stared in the mirror and punched it to shatters
Collected the pieces and picked out a dagger
I’ve pinched my skin in between my two fingers
And wished I could cut some parts off with some scissors
Come on little lady, give us a smile
No, I ain’t got nothing to smile about
I got no one to smile for, I’ve waited a while for
A moment to say “I don’t owe you a Goddamn thing”
I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life
I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind
They talk shit, but I love it every time
And I realize
No sweet dream but I’m a hell of a night
That I’m no sweet dream, but I’m a hell of a night
No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth
And I’ma let you speak if you just let me breathe
I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead
Letting a man tell me what I should do in my bed
Keep my exes in check in my basement
‘Cause kindness is weakness, or worse, you’re complacent
I could play nice, or I could be a bully
I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be
Come on little lady, give us a smile
No, I ain’t got nothing to smile about
I got no one to smile for, I’ve waited a while for
A moment to say “I don’t owe you a Goddamn thing”
I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life
I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind
They talk shit, but I love it every time
And I realize
I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life
I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind
They talk shit, but I love it every time
And I realize
Someone like me can be a real nightmare, completely aware
But I’d rather be a real nightmare than die unaware, yes
Someone like me can be a real nightmare, completely aware
But I’m glad to be a real nightmare, so save me your prayers
I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life
I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind
They talk shit, but I love it every time
And I realize
I, I keep a record of the wreckage in my life
I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind
They talk shit, but I love it every time
And I realize
I’m no sweet dream but I’m a hell of a night
That I’m no sweet dream but I’m a hell of a night
Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind
Written by: Ashley Frangipane, Benjamin Levin, Magnus August Høiberg, Nathan Perez
See also: BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv Lyrics | Halsey – Without Me Lyrics | Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care Lyrics