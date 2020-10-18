Mastodon and Robyn Set to Headline Adult Swim Festival

Today, Adult Swim announced the 2020 edition of its annual festival, and like so many other events this year, it’s going virtual.

The global livestream takes place next month and boasts performances from Robyn and Mastodon, as well as exclusive live streams with talent from Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show, a world premiere of Run the Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077 music video, a special edition of Toonami where hosts Tom and Sarah will give you the scoop on the new Playstation PS5. More than 20 additional musical acts and live streams are set to be announced closer to the event.

The festival’s merchandise store is going virtual too, offering items like Power to the People face masks — designed in partnership with Run the Jewels with proceeds benefiting the ACLU — Adult Swim Festival short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, water bottles and more.

The Adult Swim Festival is free and set to take place Nov. 13-14 via Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. Watch a teaser of the Run the Jewels clip below.