Hear Elle Fanning Sing Unreleased Carly Rae Jepsen Song “Wildflowers” for Teen Spirit

Teen Spirit, the film that stars Elle Fanning as a pop star hopeful, comes out in a couple weeks. Its trailers so far have highlighted a few of the songs that she covers throughout the film, including Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” and Ellie Goulding’s “Lights.” Today, Fanning has released an original of sorts from the film called “Wildflowers.”

The track was co-written by Carly Rae Jepsen and Jack Antonoff during the E•MO•TION era, but it never landed anywhere official. It leaked a few years ago, but the version that appears in Teen Spirit features, naturally, Fanning singing it herself.

Check it out below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.