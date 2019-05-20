The lead single off Khalid’s chart-topping sophomore album Free Spirit is starting to make noise.

“Talk” has ascended to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the singer’s fifth top-10 hit and matching his highest solo outing to date. The track also topped Billboard’s US Rhythmic chart and received the remix treatment by UK duo Disclosure, who are also credited with the original’s production.

See Khalid’s full “Talk” lyrics and video below.

Can’t we just talk?

Can’t we just talk?

Talk about where we’re goin’

Before we get lost

Let me out first

Can’t get what we want without knowin’

I’ve never felt like this before

I apologize if I’m movin’ too far

Can’t we just talk?

Can’t we just talk?

Figure out where we’re growin’

Yeah

Started off right

I can see it in your eyes

I can tell that you’re wantin’ more

What’s been on your mind?

There’s no reason we should hide

Tell me somethin’ I ain’t heard before

Oh, I’ve been dreamin’ ’bout it

And it’s you I’m on

So stop thinkin’ ’bout it

Can’t we just talk?

Can’t we just talk?

Talk about where we’re goin’

Before we get lost

Let me out first (yeah)

Can’t get what we want without knowin’ (no)

I’ve never felt like this before

I apologize if I’m movin’ too far

Can’t we just talk?

Can’t we just talk?

Figure out where we’re growin’

(Oh, nah)

Penthouse view, left some flowers in the room

I’ll make sure I leave the door unlocked

Now I’m on the way, swear I won’t be late

I’ll be there by five o’clock

Oh, you’ve been dreamin’ ’bout it

And I’m what you want

So stop thinkin’ ’bout it

Can’t we just talk? (Oh)

Can’t we just talk? (Na)

Talk about where we’re goin’ (na na oh)

Before we get lost

Let me out first

Can’t get what we want without knowin’ (na)

I’ve never felt like this before

I apologize if I’m movin’ too far

Can’t we just talk? (Ooh!)

Can’t we just talk?

Figure out where we’re growin’

(Figure out where we’re goin’)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Guy William Lawrence, Howard John Lawrence, Khalid Robinson

