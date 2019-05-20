Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Khalid’s “Talk”
The lead single off Khalid’s chart-topping sophomore album Free Spirit is starting to make noise.
“Talk” has ascended to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the singer’s fifth top-10 hit and matching his highest solo outing to date. The track also topped Billboard’s US Rhythmic chart and received the remix treatment by UK duo Disclosure, who are also credited with the original’s production.
See Khalid’s full “Talk” lyrics and video below.
Can’t we just talk?
Can’t we just talk?
Talk about where we’re goin’
Before we get lost
Let me out first
Can’t get what we want without knowin’
I’ve never felt like this before
I apologize if I’m movin’ too far
Can’t we just talk?
Can’t we just talk?
Figure out where we’re growin’
Yeah
Started off right
I can see it in your eyes
I can tell that you’re wantin’ more
What’s been on your mind?
There’s no reason we should hide
Tell me somethin’ I ain’t heard before
Oh, I’ve been dreamin’ ’bout it
And it’s you I’m on
So stop thinkin’ ’bout it
Can’t we just talk?
Can’t we just talk?
Talk about where we’re goin’
Before we get lost
Let me out first (yeah)
Can’t get what we want without knowin’ (no)
I’ve never felt like this before
I apologize if I’m movin’ too far
Can’t we just talk?
Can’t we just talk?
Figure out where we’re growin’
(Oh, nah)
Penthouse view, left some flowers in the room
I’ll make sure I leave the door unlocked
Now I’m on the way, swear I won’t be late
I’ll be there by five o’clock
Oh, you’ve been dreamin’ ’bout it
And I’m what you want
So stop thinkin’ ’bout it
Can’t we just talk? (Oh)
Can’t we just talk? (Na)
Talk about where we’re goin’ (na na oh)
Before we get lost
Let me out first
Can’t get what we want without knowin’ (na)
I’ve never felt like this before
I apologize if I’m movin’ too far
Can’t we just talk? (Ooh!)
Can’t we just talk?
Figure out where we’re growin’
(Figure out where we’re goin’)
