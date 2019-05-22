Many songs have sparked their own memes — but few have sparked as many as The Killers’ 2004 anti-love anthem “Mr. Brightside.” Appearing on their debut studio album Hot Fuzz, the Las Vegas band’s breakout hit bowed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. More importantly, it became a mandatory single for any millennial to sing at a karaoke party.

“Mr. Brightside” also managed to snag a Grammy nomination, but fell to a then little-known band called Maroon 5. But the song’s iconic intro riff and singalong chorus have stood the test of time.

See The Killers’ full “Mr. Brightside” lyrics and video below.

Coming out of my cage

And I’ve been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down

Because I want it all

It started out with a kiss

How did it end up like this?

It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss

Now I’m falling asleep

And she’s calling a cab

While he’s having a smoke

And she’s taking a drag

Now they’re going to bed

And my stomach is sick

And it’s all in my head

But she’s touching his chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

And I just can’t look, it’s killing me

And taking control Jealousy, turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibis

But it’s just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

I never

I never

I never

I never Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group Written by: Brandon Flowers, Dave Brent Keuning, Mark August Stoermer, Ronnie Jr. Vannucci

