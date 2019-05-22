Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”
Many songs have sparked their own memes — but few have sparked as many as The Killers’ 2004 anti-love anthem “Mr. Brightside.” Appearing on their debut studio album Hot Fuzz, the Las Vegas band’s breakout hit bowed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. More importantly, it became a mandatory single for any millennial to sing at a karaoke party.
“Mr. Brightside” also managed to snag a Grammy nomination, but fell to a then little-known band called Maroon 5. But the song’s iconic intro riff and singalong chorus have stood the test of time.
See The Killers’ full “Mr. Brightside” lyrics and video below.
Coming out of my cage
And I’ve been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
Because I want it all
It started out with a kiss
How did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss
Now I’m falling asleep
And she’s calling a cab
While he’s having a smoke
And she’s taking a drag
Now they’re going to bed
And my stomach is sick
And it’s all in my head
But she’s touching his chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
And I just can’t look, it’s killing me
And taking control
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it’s just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside
I’m coming out of my cage
And I’ve been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
Because I want it all
It started out with a kiss
How did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss
Now I’m falling asleep
And she’s calling a cab
While he’s having a smoke
And she’s taking a drag
Now they’re going to bed
And my stomach is sick
And it’s all in my head
But she’s touching his chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
‘Cause I just can’t look, it’s killing me
And taking control
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibi
But it’s just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside
I never
I never
I never
I never
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Brandon Flowers, Dave Brent Keuning, Mark August Stoermer, Ronnie Jr. Vannucci
See also: Adele – Someone Like You Lyrics | Robyn – Dancing On My Own Lyrics | Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — I Don’t Care Lyrics