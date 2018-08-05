What’s better than coming home absolutely twisted with a load of swords? If your first answer wasn’t Carly Rae Jepsen, triumphantly performing her 2017 hit “Cut To The Feeling” at Lollapalooza this year with a giant inflatable sword, then clearly you aren’t spending the bulk of your time on Twitter, which, given the general state of the world on there (and really otherwise if you think about it…), is probably a smart and clearheaded move.

Nevertheless, one noble attendee at yesterday’s Lollapalooza performance was somehow able to get the crowd to pass forward a blow-up dagger, which security was nice enough to deliver to Jepsen onstage while performing. Raising the weapon high above her head as if preparing for combat, the Canadian pop star danced across stage, emphatically shouting, “Oh yeah! Sword!” with the most confused of expressions.

You see, dear reader, Carly Rae swords memes have been circulating the internet for some time now. In January, a Tumblr post from the “Sword Lesbian Opinions” account went viral with a deadpan text post connecting the “Call Me Maybe” star to the lore of what otherwise seems like a fairly-archaic medieval weapon. “Petition to give carly rae jepsen a sword,” the post reads. “I like her and think she should have one.”

Since then, edited photos of the vocalist with swords have continued to strike a chord with her fanbase, partially from the sheer absurdity of it all, but at least with “Cut to the Feeling,” there is some semblance of a lyrical connection. Yesterday on Instagram, Jepsen reposted some fan art of her with the weapon, suggesting that maybe she’s more aware of this sword content than many realized. “Thanks @ghostlygoober for the artwork and thanks loves for the sword,” she writes. “Didn’t know I needed it. But I totally needed it. Just like to knight my fav people—that’s all.”

Jepsen is allegedly working on a new album—the followup to 2015’s Emotion—and has been spotted in the studio with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Petition to include more swords this time?

CARLY RAE JEPSEN HAS RECEIVED HER SWORD!!! THEY FINALLY GAVE HER A SWORD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v6r3f8EXar — nick (@cuttothefeelin) August 4, 2018

WE FOR REAL GAVE CARLY RAE JEPSEN A SWORD pic.twitter.com/EqlCwRg90v — Melmet Vilkman (@JMHarenchar) August 4, 2018

No, but she should. #CarlyRaeJepsen — Does Carly Rae Jepsen have a sword? (@GiveHerASword) May 25, 2018