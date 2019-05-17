Tyler, the Creator has released his fifth studio album IGOR, which arrives shortly after the Los Angeles-based rapper, producer, fashion designer, television writer, and voice actor (are we forgetting anything?) announced the project earlier this month. The LP comes without any lead singles, although Tyler did release four song snippets, all set to videos featuring the artist and his newly blond hair.

IGOR is Tyler, the Creator’s first album since his quasi-pop turn on the well-received Flower Boy in 2017. Last year saw Tyler release an EP of holiday songs pegged to his soundtrack work on The Grinch (for which he reprised “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch“), as well as the non-album singles “Okra,” “435,” “Peach Fuzz,” and “Potato Salad” featuring friend and frequent tourmate A$AP Rocky. He most recently contributed vocals and production to several songs on Solange’s acclaimed March album When I Get Home.

In other news, Adult Swim recently released the trailer for season two of Tyler’s animated comedy series The Jellies! The first episode premieres on Sunday at midnight on Cartoon Network. You can listen to Tyler’s new album IGOR below.