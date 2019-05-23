Lizzo dropped her latest album Cuz I Love You last month on Nice Life and Atlantic Records. While her third full-length LP contains her current single “Juice,” a TikTok meme (what else?) has helped propel her 2017 fan-favorite “Truth Hurts” to a new peak in popularity.

Clocking in slightly under three minutes, the empowerment anthem currently sits at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the Detroit native’s highest-charting release to date. The “DNA Test Challenge,” as it’s being called, has given the two-year-old track new life on the video sharing app. Mouth swab anyone?

See Lizzo’s full “Truth Hurts” lyrics and video below.

Why men great ’til they gotta be great?

Woo

I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch

Even when I’m crying crazy

Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me

Bling bling, then I solve ‘em, that’s the goddess in me

You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal

Help you with your career just a little

You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back

And that’s the sound of me not calling you back

Why men great ’til they gotta be great?

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting

New man on the Minnesota Vikings

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay

You tried to break my heart?

Oh, that breaks my heart

That you thought you ever had it

No, you ain’t from the start

Hey, I’m glad you’re back with your bitch

I mean who would wanna hide this?

I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick

I put the sing in single

Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger

So you can tell your friend, “shoot your shot” when you see ‘em

It’s OK, he already in my DMs

Why men great ’til they gotta be great?

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting

New man on the Minnesota Vikings

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting

Bom bom bi bom bi dum bum bay

I’ma hit you back in a minute

I don’t play tag, bitch, I been it

We don’t fuck with lies, we don’t do goodbyes

We just keep it pushing like aye yi yi

I’ma hit you back in a minute

I don’t play tag, bitch, I been it

We don’t fuck with lies, we don’t do goodbyes

We just keep it pushing like aye yi yi

Why men great ’til they gotta be great?

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting

New man on the Minnesota Vikings

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting

Bom bom bi bom bi dum bum bay

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Jeremiah Raisen, Jesse St. John Geller, Justin Raisen, Melissa Jefferson

