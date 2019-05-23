Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”
Lizzo dropped her latest album Cuz I Love You last month on Nice Life and Atlantic Records. While her third full-length LP contains her current single “Juice,” a TikTok meme (what else?) has helped propel her 2017 fan-favorite “Truth Hurts” to a new peak in popularity.
Clocking in slightly under three minutes, the empowerment anthem currently sits at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the Detroit native’s highest-charting release to date. The “DNA Test Challenge,” as it’s being called, has given the two-year-old track new life on the video sharing app. Mouth swab anyone?
See Lizzo’s full “Truth Hurts” lyrics and video below.
Why men great ’til they gotta be great?
Woo
I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch
Even when I’m crying crazy
Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me
Bling bling, then I solve ‘em, that’s the goddess in me
You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal
Help you with your career just a little
You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back
And that’s the sound of me not calling you back
Why men great ’til they gotta be great?
Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting
New man on the Minnesota Vikings
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting
Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay
You tried to break my heart?
Oh, that breaks my heart
That you thought you ever had it
No, you ain’t from the start
Hey, I’m glad you’re back with your bitch
I mean who would wanna hide this?
I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick
I put the sing in single
Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger
So you can tell your friend, “shoot your shot” when you see ‘em
It’s OK, he already in my DMs
Why men great ’til they gotta be great?
Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting
New man on the Minnesota Vikings
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting
Bom bom bi bom bi dum bum bay
I’ma hit you back in a minute
I don’t play tag, bitch, I been it
We don’t fuck with lies, we don’t do goodbyes
We just keep it pushing like aye yi yi
I’ma hit you back in a minute
I don’t play tag, bitch, I been it
We don’t fuck with lies, we don’t do goodbyes
We just keep it pushing like aye yi yi
Why men great ’til they gotta be great?
Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting
New man on the Minnesota Vikings
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting
Bom bom bi bom bi dum bum bay
