Video: Drake – “Nice For What”

After hinting at the single in concert, Drake has now released the song “Nice For What.” Accompanying the single is a new video, which features a lineup of superstar women including Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Wilde, Michelle Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldana, Syd, and Misty Copeland, among others.

With a brassy, soulful beat, the song itself is built around a samples from Big Freedia and Lauryn Hill. Drake builds on Hill’s hook, rapping about cutting loose in the midst of a relationship. Check it out below.