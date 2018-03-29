Video: Mike WiLL Made-It, Rae Sremmurd, & Big Sean – “Aries (YuGo) Part 2″ (ft. Quavo & Pharrell)

Last year, Mike Will Made-It released a new album, Ransom 2, that had a track on it called “Aries (YuGo)” featuring Pharrell. Today, that song’s gotten a remix/sequel that adds a few more guests: Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Quavo are all on the new version of the song, which also comes along with a video of everyone dancing in the desert as the sun explodes. Watch and listen below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.