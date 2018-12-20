Young Thug is prismatic, shifting with the light or the angle you’re looking at him from: Is he tough, is he loving, is he scheming, is he sexing, is he fucked up? Is he true? Always. On the flawless, captivating, multivalent, and addictive one-off masterpiece “High,” we get every version of Jeffery at his absolute best. Thug has his priorities in order. Family sits at the top: He’s spending his savings on mom and dad, he’s gonna set his brother up somehow. But everything comes back to his love. Lines like, “She let me back in like she never cried / She let me back in like I never lied” transmit the intensity and guilt of wronging someone you love, while “I look like a cat with eleven lives / I really kick shit you can ask a fly” flexes beyond Shakespearean by the sheer audacity of its twisting idioms. And oh! the audacity of a parenthetical such as “(ft. Elton John)”! I don’t want to think too much about how this sample got cleared, but I would respect Lyor Cohen a lot more if I found out he paid out-of-pocket for it in a panic when Young Thug hit “post” on Soundcloud.

It’s easy to tag “High” as a mixed metaphor about getting lit and laid. But, as with Empress Of’s “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed,” the drugs are meant as a material benchmark, so that you might become lucky enough to edge toward some earthly semblance of what Thug feels when he’s with her. “High” paints a robust and tragic and honest portrait of the artist, telescoping between poetry and prose. There’s a redemption arc, there’s a love story—and there’s Elton Fucking John, sitting at a piano on a cloud, his sunglasses bigger than the biggest sunglasses on earth, wearing a Bedazzled Vetements tuxedo, grinning at you with a Lil Yachty grill on. Young Thug demonstrates that you can have your head in the clouds while thinking things through to the clarity of crystal. — DALE W. EISINGER