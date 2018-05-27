News \
Drake – “I’m Upset”
Drake has shared a new song called “I’m Upset” from his upcoming album still rumored to be titled Scorpion. The single follows the Pusha T and Kanye diss track “Duppy Freestyle,” a three-minute Soundcloud track paired with a mock invoice billed to the G.O.O.D. Music rappers for “promotional assistance and career reviving.” So far Drake has had pretty productive year, joining Lil Baby on his single “Yes Indeed,” as well as releasing solo tracks “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” Check out “I’m Upset” below.