Rae Sremmurd – “Powerglide” (ft. Juicy J)

“Powerglide” is the new single from Rae Sremmurd, billed not to just the group but also its individual members—Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi—along with guest Juicy J. The particular nomenclature is in anticipation of forthcoming solo records from both rappers, which will be packaged along with the group’s third album SR3MM.

In any event, for now we have “Powerglide,” which uses a sample from the old Three 6 Mafia song “Side 2 Side” as a foundation for the fizzy melodies for which Swae in particular has always had a talent. (French Montana’s bank account says hello.) In contrast to the group’s recent ESPN tie-in “T’d Up,” “Powerglide” is overflowing with both melodic and lyrical ideas. Juicy J, for his part, takes a moment in his verse to mourn Lil Peep.