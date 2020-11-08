After a week of teasing activity. Foo Fighters debuted their new single “Shame Shame” on Saturday Night Live. The song is off the band’s 10th album, which is titled Medicine at Midnight, which is slated to be released on Feb. 5, 2021. The album is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. The band’s last album, Concrete and Gold, was released in 2017.

“Shame Shame” is available to stream now, listen to the studio version below.

It was supposed to be a busy year for Dave Grohl and company. Grohl told Bill Simmons earlier this year that the band’s album was done and that he planned on releasing a documentary as well. Foo Fighters were slated to hit the road for a string of dates in support of their 25th anniversary, however, the pandemic changed those plans. Grohl reflected on the band’s anniversary in July and being Nirvana’s “fifth drummer.”

Last week, the band shared a goofy spoof commercial mocking Grohl’s addiction to coffee and they also appeared at a virtual show in support of Joe Biden, performing “Times Like These.” They also released the Live on the Radio 1996 EP last month. The release followed the launch of the band’s People of Rock and Roll digital zine. And don’t forget that Grohl is in an ongoing musical battle with drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell.

Preorder the album here. Check out the tracklisting for Medicine at Midnight below:

Making a Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting on a War

Medicine at Midnight

No Son of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young