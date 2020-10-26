With just over a week before the U.S. Presidential election, the Foo Fighters brought a stripped-back version of the band’s “Times Like These,” off their 2003’s One by One, to the I Will Vote benefit show to raise funds for the Biden-Harris campaign.

The performance featured Dave Grohl at the mic with an acoustic guitar, while keys player Rami Jaffee accompanied him on the ballad. And with everything riding on this year’s election, you can feel the emotion and power in Grohl’s voice.

“This is one of the first concerts I went to when I moved back to LA,” said actor Armie Hammer, as he did an intro for the Foo Fighters. “…a group of musicians who are longtime advocates for social change. I mean, I still remember the incredible performance they gave at the DNC in 2012.”

“Music has the power to change the world. So does voting,” the Foos tweeted before the show.

Back in April, both Grohl and Taylor Hawkins joined a collective of artists for an updated rendition of “Times Likes These” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in the UK.

“I mean, it’s almost as good as being there, except not even close enough,” Hammer admitted following the set. “We gotta get this COVID[-19] situation handled because I miss live music so much.”

Dave Matthews, P!NK, John Legend, Cher, Ciara, A$AP Ferg, Jennifer Hudson and Jon Bon Jovi also performed at the virtual concert on Sunday evening (Oct. 25).

If you want to watch the whole concert, you can view it here.