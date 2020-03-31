Foo Fighters Reschedule Rest of 25th Anniversary Spring Tour

Foo Fighters have rescheduled the rest of their 25th-anniversary tour. Previously, only a handful of dates to start the tour were moved.

The dates will now take place in October.

The tour was slated to hit cities that Dave Grohl and company first hit on their original tour.

Earlier in the day, Boston Calling festival was canceled, which the band was supposed to headline.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…,” Grohl said previously in a post announcing the postponement.

However, that hasn’t stopped the singer from having a good time. Grohl’s new Instagram account has seen him share stories from the past, and so far, they’ve been wildly entertaining.

Check out the new dates below: