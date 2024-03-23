Josh Freese Rejoins A Perfect Circle For Spring Tour Dates

Drummer Josh Freese is taking advantage of some downtime in Foo Fighters’ tour schedule to rejoin A Perfect Circle on the road this spring for the first time in 13 years. The Maynard James Keenan-led group will return to the stage April 2 in Boston, with support from his other band Puscifer as well as Primus.

“Due to my schedule with the Foo Fighters, I’ll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20,” Freese wrote on social media, adding that Puscifer’s Gunnar Olsen will fill in on the remaining dates, possibly with an assist from Primus’ Tim Alexander.

“There’s a chance I’ll be able to show up to another gig or two after that if time allows, but for now that’s the plan,” Freese continued. “A Perfect Circle has always been a very special band for me, and I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again.”

Freese was a part of A Perfect Circle from its 1999 formation until 2004, and played with the group again from 2010-11. He yielded drum duties to Jeff Friedl on A Perfect Circle’s latest album, 2018’s Eat the Elephant.

One of the most in-demand session and touring drummers of the past 30 years, Freese has played with the Vandals, Devo, Sting and the Replacements, among many others. He joined Foo Fighters in 2023 following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Here are A Perfect Circle’s tour dates:

4/2-3: Boston, MA Wang Theatre

4/5: Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

4/6: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

4/7: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

4/9: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4/10: Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

4/12: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/13: The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

4/16-17: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4/18: San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

4/20: Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl

4/21: Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

4/23: West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

4/25-26: Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/30: Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

5/1: Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

5/2: Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/4: Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium