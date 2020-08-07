Foo Fighters Cancel 25th Anniversary Van Tour

To what should come as no surprise to anyone, Foo Fighters have canceled their Van Tour that was supposed to Dave Grohl and company on the same route as their first tour from 1995. And yes, it’s canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Foo Fighters were slated to launch the tour in April in Phoenix and continue across the country. That tour was originally pushed to October after the pandemic shut things down in March, but today’s decision is the inevitability at a time when cases continue to rise.

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

The band will likely focus on their new album, something that Grohl himself said was just about done in an interview earlier this year, and he compared it to David Bowie’s Let’s Dance. On July 4, Foo Fighters celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album. While in quarantine, Grohl has shared a bunch of stories from his past (including about Prince, Bowie, Pantera, and his father) on his new Instagram account.