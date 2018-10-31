Over a dozen of Mac Miller’s friends and collaborators are performing tonight at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles at a concert paying tribute to the late Pittsburgh rapper and producer, who died at the age of 26 of a suspected drug overdose on Sept. 7. The bill for “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” features Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Travis Scott, Vince Staples, and more. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Mac Miller Circles Fund, a nonprofit that Mac’s family formed after his passing to support arts education and resources in underserved parts of Pittsburgh.

Artists ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino to Fiona Apple and Elton John dedicated live performances to Miller in the weeks following his death. Pittsburgh held a memorial at the park whose blue slide was portrayed on Mac’s debut album Blue Slide Park. His hometown baseball team, the Pirates, memorialized the rapper with a moment of silence at a game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller’s cause of death has not been determined by authorities. His fifth and final album Swimming was released in August.

You can livestream Mac’s tribute concert below.