Two years since his last album The Divine Feminine, Mac Miller’s Swimming is here. The rapper announced the album in early July with a YouTube clip of an animated underwater world featuring cigarettes, a truck, and a diver roaming around the rummage. Earlier this year he dropped three surprise singles, “Small Worlds,” “Programs,” and “Buttons,” the first of which is featured on the album (with John Mayer on guitar).

Ahead of release, Miller also released the funk-fueled “What’s the Use?” and the drowsy feel-good anthem “Self Care” (co-written by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange) with an accompanying video that has him escaping his own grave. He’s also announced a tour alongside Thundercat and rapper J.I.D., which kicks off next month. Swimming is out now via Warner Bros; check it out below.



