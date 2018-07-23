New Music \
Mac Miller – “What’s the Use?”
Mac Miller has released the latest single from his forthcoming album Swimming, entitled “What’s The Use?” The jazzy, funky record is similar in tone to much of the neo soul-influence of his last album, The Divine Feminine. The new record follows Miller’s video for the album’s first single, “Self Care,” as well the three surprise singles– “Small Worlds,” “Buttons,” and “Programs” he released earlier this year following his very public breakup with Ariana Grande.
Along with the new single, Mac Miller announces a North American tour for the fall that will commence on October 27 in San Francisco. Miller’s “The Swimming Tour” will feature him alongside bassist/singer-songwriter Thundercat and Atlanta rapper J.I.D as they travel and perform across the country, with stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Vancouver. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 27. Listen to “What’s The Use?” and check out the full tour schedule below.
“The Swimming Tour” Dates:
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/30 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/5 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
11/8 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/16 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
11/17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
11/19 – Washington, DC @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/23 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*
12/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
12/2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/3 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/8 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
12/9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum