Mac Miller has released the latest single from his forthcoming album Swimming, entitled “What’s The Use?” The jazzy, funky record is similar in tone to much of the neo soul-influence of his last album, The Divine Feminine. The new record follows Miller’s video for the album’s first single, “Self Care,” as well the three surprise singles– “Small Worlds,” “Buttons,” and “Programs” he released earlier this year following his very public breakup with Ariana Grande.

Along with the new single, Mac Miller announces a North American tour for the fall that will commence on October 27 in San Francisco. Miller’s “The Swimming Tour” will feature him alongside bassist/singer-songwriter Thundercat and Atlanta rapper J.I.D as they travel and perform across the country, with stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Vancouver. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 27. Listen to “What’s The Use?” and check out the full tour schedule below.

“The Swimming Tour” Dates:

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/30 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/5 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

11/8 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

11/17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

11/19 – Washington, DC @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/23 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*

12/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/3 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/8 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

12/9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum