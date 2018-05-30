Mac Miller – “Small Worlds,” “Programs,” & “Buttons”

Mac Miller has released three surprise singles, “Small Worlds,” “Buttons,” and “Programs.” The songs are his first sign of new music since 2016’s LP, The Divine Feminine, and come after his breakup with Ariana Grande and arrest on DUI charges earlier this month.

“Small Worlds” and “Buttons” follow similar methodology to his past works, the former featuring John Mayer on guitar and Jon Brion on piano, with Miller’s sleazy croon bouncing around a slow and steady R&B. “They want to see me gone but I’m here in spite of it all” he says on “Buttons” with similar affirmations throughout telling us he’s going to be alright. “Small Worlds” plays with the opposite side, its airy jazz making his hopeless lyrics softer and more approachable: “I can feel my fingers slipping and in a motherfucking instant I’ll be gone.”

“Programs” is a stauncher reflection. “I am not talking to you if you don’t have love for me” he repeats over darker thumps of bells, piano, and violin. Stream the singles below.