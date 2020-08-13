New Music \

Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Two New Songs

Deluxe edition of mixtape is out now

Mac Miller
Rostrum Records is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s breakout mixtape, K.I.D.S., with the release of a deluxe edition of the project today (Aug. 13).

K.I.D.S., Miller’s fourth mixtape, initially released on Aug. 13, 2020, and included “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” and “Nikes On My Feet.”

And to make this deluxe release more special, it includes two brand new tracks — “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” — as well as a never-before-seen set of images of the late rapper by Rex Arrow, who Miller worked with on his most iconic videos.

The vinyl will include 24″X24″ poster, a Most Dope silkscreen D-side, and two discs in a wide spine jacket.

 

Hear “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” and the tracklist for Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. below.

Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Tracklist:

1. “Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Shit (Intro)”
2. “Outside”
3. “Get Em Up”
4. “Nikes On My Feet”
5. “Senior Skip Day”
6. “The Spins”
7. “Don’t Mind If I Do”
8. “Paper Route” featuring Chevy Woods
9. “Good Evening”
10. “Ride Around”
11. “Knock Knock”
12. “Mad Flava, Heavy Flow (Interlude)” featuring DJ Bonics
13. “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza”
14. “All I Want Is You”
15. “Poppy”
16. “Face In The Crowd”
17. “Ayye”
18. “Back In The Day”

Listen to the deluxe edition or order the vinyl here.

