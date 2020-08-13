Rostrum Records is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s breakout mixtape, K.I.D.S., with the release of a deluxe edition of the project today (Aug. 13).

K.I.D.S., Miller’s fourth mixtape, initially released on Aug. 13, 2020, and included “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” and “Nikes On My Feet.”

And to make this deluxe release more special, it includes two brand new tracks — “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” — as well as a never-before-seen set of images of the late rapper by Rex Arrow, who Miller worked with on his most iconic videos.

The vinyl will include 24″X24″ poster, a Most Dope silkscreen D-side, and two discs in a wide spine jacket.

Hear “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” and the tracklist for Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. below.

Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Tracklist:

1. “Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Shit (Intro)”

2. “Outside”

3. “Get Em Up”

4. “Nikes On My Feet”

5. “Senior Skip Day”

6. “The Spins”

7. “Don’t Mind If I Do”

8. “Paper Route” featuring Chevy Woods

9. “Good Evening”

10. “Ride Around”

11. “Knock Knock”

12. “Mad Flava, Heavy Flow (Interlude)” featuring DJ Bonics

13. “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza”

14. “All I Want Is You”

15. “Poppy”

16. “Face In The Crowd”

17. “Ayye”

18. “Back In The Day”

Listen to the deluxe edition or order the vinyl here.