Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Two New Songs
Deluxe edition of mixtape is out now
Rostrum Records is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s breakout mixtape, K.I.D.S., with the release of a deluxe edition of the project today (Aug. 13).
K.I.D.S., Miller’s fourth mixtape, initially released on Aug. 13, 2020, and included “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” and “Nikes On My Feet.”
And to make this deluxe release more special, it includes two brand new tracks — “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” — as well as a never-before-seen set of images of the late rapper by Rex Arrow, who Miller worked with on his most iconic videos.
The vinyl will include 24″X24″ poster, a Most Dope silkscreen D-side, and two discs in a wide spine jacket.
K.I.D.S. is available to stream now. Photographs by Bill Niels (summer 2010)
Hear “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” and the tracklist for Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. below.
Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Tracklist:
1. “Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Shit (Intro)”
2. “Outside”
3. “Get Em Up”
4. “Nikes On My Feet”
5. “Senior Skip Day”
6. “The Spins”
7. “Don’t Mind If I Do”
8. “Paper Route” featuring Chevy Woods
9. “Good Evening”
10. “Ride Around”
11. “Knock Knock”
12. “Mad Flava, Heavy Flow (Interlude)” featuring DJ Bonics
13. “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza”
14. “All I Want Is You”
15. “Poppy”
16. “Face In The Crowd”
17. “Ayye”
18. “Back In The Day”