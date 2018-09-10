Mac Miller died tragically on Friday at age 26. Since then, the tributes to the Pittsburgh-born rapper have been flooding in, some of them from unexpected sources. Elton John notably dedicated a song to Miller at the kickoff show to his farewell tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and now Fiona Apple has posted a video paying her respects to the rapper. In the clip, Apple says she met Miller only briefly, but that the interaction made a great impression on her. She explained:

I just wanted to say that I’m very sad about Mac Miller dying. I don’t know why I feel like I need to express this publicly, but I guess I’m just realizing how great he was. ‘Cause I only met him once. It was like for a few hours, and it was a small group of people, but I really, really, really liked him. And I wanted to stay friends with him, and I never got his number. And I remember that we were talking about music, and I remember that he was talking about how much he loved Jon Brion. And now I just found out that Jon produced his last record. So I’m going to go listen to that and keep him alive that way. I wish I could’ve made music with him. He’s a really good soul — and he’s still around, I hope.