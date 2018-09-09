elton-john-dedicates-song-to-mac-miller-at-farewell-tour-kickoff

Elton John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania Saturday night, and during his performance, the “Rocket Man” songwriter dedicated his song “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” to Mac Miller, who sadly passed away on Friday at age 26, as USA Today reports.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to Mac Miller,” John said in his dedication. “Unbelievably, 26 years of age, and passed away yesterday. It’s inconceivable that someone so young, and with so much talent, could do that. And I just would like to pass all of our love and best wishes to his loved ones, his family, his friends. And, Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now.”

The last few years have seen John has expressed an interest in rap music, notably supporting Young Thug’s interest in sampling his 1972 hit “Rocket Man” and trying to pick up a few Tech N9ne records while shopping in Vancouver. Watch a clip of his Mac Miller dedication below.