A newly announced tribute concert to Mac Miller will feature a stacked lineup of the late rapper’s many friends and admirers, including Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Travis Scott, Miguel, Action Bronson, John Mayer, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, and others.

The concert, dubbed “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life,” happens October 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Funds will benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, a new non-profit established by Mac’s family and the Pittsburgh Foundation that will provide arts education and resources to youths in underserved areas.

Other artists on the tribute concert lineup include Earl Sweatshirt and Domo Genesis of Odd Future, Vince Staples, Dylan Reynolds, J.I.D., Njomza, Schoolboy Q, and Thundercat.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Karen Meyers, Miller’s mother, said in a statement about the concert.

Miller died of an apparent overdose at age 26 on September 7. His most recent album was Swimming, which was released about a month before, on August 3. Since his death he has been the subject of tributes by many musicians, including Elton John, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Fiona Apple, and Childish Gambino.

Tickets will be available Friday, October 5. Find more about the Mac Miller Circles Fund here.