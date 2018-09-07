Mac Miller Dead at 26: TMZ

Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26 of an apparent overdose, TMZ reports. He was reportedly found in his Los Angeles home around noon on Friday. His most recent album, Swimming, was just released on August 3.

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, was recently charged with a DUI after crashing his car into a power pole in Los Angeles this May. Shortly after the crash, ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande posted a statement about their former relationship, writing that she had “cared for him and tried to support his sobriety.”

