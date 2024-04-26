The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal New Guitarist

The Smashing Pumpkins have named Kiki Wong to be their next guitar player. Wong, who is currently in Vigil of War, previously played with Taylor Swift, Usher, Bret Michaels, along with Nylon Pink and Hellfire Heart.

“It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock’s greatest and most influential musicians of all time,” said Wong. “I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share the stage with The legendary Smashing Pumpkins!”

Last October, guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced he was leaving the band after 16 years. The guitarist appeared on five Pumpkins albums between 2007 and 2021. In a statement shared on the band’s Instagram, Schroeder thanked Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, guitarist James Iha, and bassist Jack Hook being for “wonderful bandmates and even better friends.”

Schroeder said that he “was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature” when he received a message from a friend that the reformed Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitarist and auditioned. After getting the gig, he said that joining the band was “one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify.”

Subsequently, the Pumpkins announced an open audition where they encouraged players to submit applications for the role. Over 10,000 people sent in material to land a potential dream position of joining the Chicago alt-rock legends.

“Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort,” Corgan said. “First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months. I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It’s definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We’ll see you all this summer!

The Smashing Pumpkins are playing arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with Green Day. They’ll also play their own solo dates in between Green Day U.S stadium dates.