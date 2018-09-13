This week’s episode of the Complex talk show Open Late with Peter Rosenberg is a tribute to Mac Miller, who died last week at the age of 26. The web series episode is comprised of “friends, colleagues, and people who loved” Miller, including Kendrick Lamar, who sent in a video reminiscing over the late rapper and his sense of humor.

Lamar began the segment recounting inside jokes he had with Miller, who he described as “funny, funny, funny individual” before discussing how he found him be a constant beacon of positive energy. Here’s a portion of Lamar’s remembrance, via Pitchfork:

He just always had a smile on his face, and that’s just something I commend. No matter what he was going through, he didn’t make you feel sorry for him, you know? He was strong about it—always kept a smile on his face because he wanted you to smile, too. And that’s just something I always loved, you know, no matter whatever personal issues, he gave you that energy. He gave you that energy. It wasn’t no misery loves company with him, you know? He showed a smile and then you gave that smile right back. It made you feel good. So forever we’re gonna remember the life and we’re gonna remember that smile. Celebrate. Mac Miller. Love.

Lamar’s tribute was followed by Macklemore discussing a time he walked into Miller’s house while his MTV reality show Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family.

“There are like seven homies, eight homies in there. Some of them are like sleeping. Some of them are waking up from naps. Some of them are kicking it,” Macklemore said. “And he’s there at his desk, chain-smoking cigarettes, just working in this environment that was insane. There’s just hella fools. And Mac would just sit down, make a beat, turn around, and just get in the conversation for a second, then go record himself in the booth, hop in the convo, make a beat. And he just did this for hours.”

Watch Lamar and Macklemore’s full segments below.

Other artists paying their respects to Miller include Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Xan, Smoke DZA, and Ty Dolla $ign. You can check out the full episode here.