Watch Drake Bring Out LeBron James and Travis Scott to Perform “Sicko Mode” in L.A.
Drake and Migos are in the midst of a whopping 6-night run in Los Angeles, with tour dates at both the Staples Center and The Forum throughout as part of their Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour across North America. Friday night, Drake brought out Chris Brown to perform his song “Party” during the set, and on Saturday, the Toronto rapper had LeBron James join him on stage to perform the Astroworld hit “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott.
Friday night, HBO premiered a conversation between Drake and LeBron on The Shop, where the two discussed Drake’s beef with Pusha T and Kanye West. Drake recently appeared on the track “Flip The Switch” from Quavo’s debut solo album Quavo Huncho, as well as on the song “Never Recover” from Lil Baby and Gunna’s new mixtape Drip Harder. He also recorded recent guest verses for Bad Bunny’s “Mia”—in which Drake’s Spanish delivery is impeccable—and for French Montana’s “No Stylist.” Watch a clip of the performance below.
.@KingJames + @DRAKE + @trvisXX #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour pic.twitter.com/5BBHwR9uz2
