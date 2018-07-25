Drake and Migos Delay Dates on Upcoming Tour

Drake and Migos have delayed the beginning of their upcoming Aubrey & the Three Migos tour of North America. Originally slated to begin on July 26 in Salt Lake City, the run of shows will now begin on August 10 with a show at Kansas City’s Sprint Center. A newly released tour schedule, which has been significantly altered, shows all the canceled dates rescheduled, except for the Denver concerts formerly scheduled to take place on July 28 and 29.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” a spokesperson for Drake told Pitchfork. Drake released his record-breaking #1 album Scorpion earlier this month; read our review here. See the updated itinerary for Aubrey & the Three Migos below.

8/10 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

8/12 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/15 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/17 Chicago, IL – United Center

8/18 Chicago, IL – United Center

8/20 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

8/21 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

8/22 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

8/24 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/25 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/27 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/28 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/30 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

8/31 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/1 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/4 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

9/5 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

9/7 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/8 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/9 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/12 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

9/13 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

9/15 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/16 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

9/22 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

9/24 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

9/26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/27 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/30 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/2 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/5 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/6 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/8 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/12 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

10/13 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

10/14 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

10/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/17 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/26 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

10/27 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

10/29 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

11/1 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

11/3 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11/4 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11/6 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

11/7 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

11/16 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

11/17 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena