Travis Scott Confirms Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott has announced his first North American headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld disaster, during which 10 people were killed and hundreds injured in a crowd surge. The Circus – Utopia Maximus outing comes in support of Scott’s new album Utopia and will kick off on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. The tour will take place entirely in arenas except for a one-off stadium show on Nov. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Aug. 30).
Fans got a preview of Scott’s elaborate new live show during his concert earlier this month at Circus Maximus in Rome, after its original incarnation at the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza was called off by local authorities. In Rome, Kanye West made his first on-stage appearance since derailing his career with a series of antisemitic comments last year to perform “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”
In spite of the Astroworld controversy, over which Scott was cleared of criminal wrongdoing but is still facing lawsuits from victims, Utopia opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with nearly 500,000 copies sold. It was the third-highest opening week for an album this year.
Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus 2023 North American Tour Dates:
Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Dec 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena