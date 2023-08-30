Travis Scott Confirms Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott has announced his first North American headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld disaster, during which 10 people were killed and hundreds injured in a crowd surge. The Circus – Utopia Maximus outing comes in support of Scott’s new album Utopia and will kick off on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. The tour will take place entirely in arenas except for a one-off stadium show on Nov. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Aug. 30).

Fans got a preview of Scott’s elaborate new live show during his concert earlier this month at Circus Maximus in Rome, after its original incarnation at the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza was called off by local authorities. In Rome, Kanye West made his first on-stage appearance since derailing his career with a series of antisemitic comments last year to perform “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

In spite of the Astroworld controversy, over which Scott was cleared of criminal wrongdoing but is still facing lawsuits from victims, Utopia opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with nearly 500,000 copies sold. It was the third-highest opening week for an album this year.

Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus 2023 North American Tour Dates:

Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Dec 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena